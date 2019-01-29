Remember This ‘Bachelor’ Star? She Looks A Whole Lot Different Now
Former “Bachelor” star Bekah Martinez may have made a splash when she was competing for Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s heart, but her recent transformation on social media is even more surprising.
Martinez, who made it far on “The Bachelor” in 2017, despite being only 22 years old, has had no problem moving on since being eliminated from the show. She’s dating a new man, Grayston Leonard, and is very, very pregnant. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Accused Of Sexual Assault By Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant And Instagram Model)
Here’s the Bekah we knew before:
And here’s what she looks like now:
mommy or mamí? . 39 weeks + 5 days. I actually have super-human patience right now— I know my due date is Tuesday, but I am perfectly at peace with going a couple weeks more. I trust my baby and I trust my body. He or she will come when they’re fully ready for the journey earth-side
Martinez, who says her official due date is Tuesday, says she has been practicing “super human strength” waiting for her baby to come. She’s more than 40 weeks along today and is due to give birth at any moment.