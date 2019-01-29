VOTE: What’s The Best Super Bowl Food?

The 2019 Super Bowl matchup between the Patriots and Rams is on Sunday and is coming up quicker than questions of Tom Brady’s retirement. Are you ready? (RELATED: Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Says the Super Bowl Won’t Be His Last Game)

The big game is one of the most celebrated nights in sports every year, but it also brings up a variety of worries and stress for football fans everywhere. Who’s hosting the big game? Will my team win it all? What if the commercials are bad? However, in the midst of all these fears, there is nothing more terrifying than hosting the yearly Super Bowl party and not having the right food for your guests.

Each person and party will differ on what food to serve this Sunday. Some prefer the classic route with hot wings, chips and dip and pizza. Yet, some like to experiment with sliders of different varieties, intricate vegetable dishes and desserts of all kinds.

We want to know what game-day foods are your favorite so that we can plan the perfect Super Bowl celebration. Let us know below what you think below.