Donald Trump’s Message To Democrats After The Shutdown

President Trump had a two-word message for Democrats after the government shutdown ended last weekend.

When asked by The Daily Caller for his message to Democrats after the end of the longest government shutdown in American history finally ended last weekend, Trump shrugged and said, “Good luck.”

The Daily Caller asked Trump the question on his way to dinner with Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin & Mnuchin’s Chief of Staff at the BLT Steakhouse inside the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C.

The president announced last week that he will sign a measure temporarily reopening the government without any funding for the wall through Feb. 15.

Trump plunged the government into a shutdown over border security funding in December. He said that after the government reopens, Congress would come together on a bipartisan basis to pass a “homeland security package” that includes funding for border security. (RELATED: Sources: Trump ‘Not Backing Down’ Ahead Of Senate Vote, Seeks Republican ‘Unity’)

“After 36 days of spirited debate and dialogue, I have seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they are willing to put partisanship aside,” Trump said at the White House after the government reopened, “and put the security of the American people first.”