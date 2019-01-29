REPORT: Royals Taking Issue With Meghan Markle’s American Style Independence

Meghan Markle is shaking up palace tradition, but not everybody’s happy about it, a new report suggests.

The new Duchess Of Sussex, who is American by birth, is allegedly too independent for the palace’s comfort. The actress has purportedly been demanding more freedom than she’s conventionally allowed as a royal, which is straining her husband’s relationship with the press and his aides. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Miserable’ Being A Royal)

“All of Harry’s staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them [together] are high maintenance,” The Sun’s royal reporter Duncan Larcombe, says. “All of Harry’s staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them [together] are high maintenance,” he said, adding Harry is only now taking himself “very seriously.”

Another source corroborated Larcombe’s claims, saying Meghan’s demands have stressed out those around her.

“During their tour, just before they were about to go to the Invictus Games, Meghan was bawling at her hairdresser to get her hair right, while at the same time someone was ironing the bottom of the dress she was wearing,” a royal source told Page Six.

Larcombe said part of this can be expected, as Meghan is a newcomer to the monarch and may not be used to giving up her American independence.

“When you’re in the royal family, you have to learn that it’s not about you, it’s about what you represent,” he said.

This comes just days after a report that Meghan Markle’s alleged feud with fellow Duchess Kate Middleton had reached such a boiling point that Prince Charles intervened over the holidays.

Of course, Markle is still very new to the Royal Family. And with a baby on the way, it’s generally believed (or at least hoped) that the newest addition to the British monarchy will ease tensions and keep Markle much busier. She’s due in Spring 2019, so we’ll have to wait and see until then.

