EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips Virginia Democrats’ Abortion Comments

President Donald Trump harshly criticized Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran’s advocacy of late-term abortion, in an exclusive Oval Office interview with The Daily Caller.

“I’m surprised that he did that, I’ve met him a number of times,” Trump said, noting that he saw a video of Tran discussing the bill earlier that morning, but hadn’t yet heard Northam’s remarks.

“I thought it was terrible,” Trump said of Tran’s statements, adding, “Do you remember when I said Hillary Clinton was willing to rip the baby out of the womb? That’s what it is, that’s what they’re doing, it’s terrible.” (RELATED: Senator Sasse Tells Virginia Governor To ‘Get The Hell Out Of Public Office’ Over Abortion Remarks)

Trump’s comments come after a bill was introduced in Virginia that would effectively allow women to terminate a pregnancy up until the moment of birth.

Watch Kathy Tran (D) struggle to admit that a bill she has introduced in the Virginia House of Delegates would allow abortion up to the point of birth. pic.twitter.com/9ZxUH707RP — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) January 30, 2019

Northam described the new late-term abortion legislation in a Wednesday interview, saying, “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated, if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians & mother.”

VA gov on abortion this morning: “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians & mother” pic.twitter.com/cc15pVLjIQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2019

Trump continued, reflecting on both Northam and Tran’s comments. “This is going to lift up the whole pro-life movement like maybe it’s never been lifted up before. The pro-life movement is very much a 50-50, it’s a very 50-50 issue, actually it’s gained a point or two over the years.” (RELATED: OPINION: ‘Gosnell’ Is A Sobering Depiction Of Evil Hidden In Plain Sight)

Trump seemed optimistic about the remarks, saying, “I think this will very much lift up the issue because people have never thought of it in those terms.”