EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s State Of The Union Guests Will Be ‘Border-Related’

President Donald Trump will invite guests related to the ongoing situation at the U.S. southern border during his State of the Union address, he told The Daily Caller in an exclusive Oval Office interview Wednesday.

“I will say that some of them will be border-related, some of them will be people who have suffered very badly because we didn’t do what we should’ve done in a very dangerous part of our country, and so that’s going to be a part of it, absolutely,” Trump said when asked for an exclusive preview of his State of the Union guests.

The president then scheduled a meeting in front of The Daily Caller with his senior staff for the next day to discuss that very matter. (RELATED: Speaker Pelosi Invites Trump To Deliver State Of The Union Address Next Tuesday)

Trump said of the address that while some of it will focus on the border crisis, other parts will touch on economic progress in the United States, saying: