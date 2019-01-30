Model Admits She Made Up Russian Collusion Story About Trump To Get Out Of Jail

A Belarusian model who originally said she had secret recordings that tied President Donald Trump to Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and showed collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign now says she lied.

Anastasia Vashukevich, who goes by the alias Nastya Rybka on the internet, told CNN in a report published Tuesday that she made up the whole story as a means of getting out of a Thai prison last year.

Vashukevich was doing hard time in Thailand for offering her sex coach talents to the locals. Arrested and convicted for solicitation, she was sent to prison. Allegedly fearing for life behind bars, she decided to attract some international media attention with her story of having information that would link Trump to the Russian oligarchy. (RELATED: Report: FBI Agents Interviewed Russian Oligarch About Collusion Prior To Election)

She asked for political asylum in the U.S. to tell her story. She eventually received deportation back to Russia.

It appears the whole ordeal was about publicity.