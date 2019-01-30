Rams QB Jared Goff Pledges To Buy His Teammate’s Son A Shark If They Win The Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will be on the hook for a unique gift if the they beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Goff told teammate Andrew Whitworth’s son during a Super Bowl media appearance that he would buy him a shark if the Rams win the game. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Yes, he told a kid he would buy him a shark. You can watch the comedic video below.

I’m sure Mr. Whitworth is very happy that his teammate is offering to buy his son a shark. That seems like one of those gifts that parents would just absolutely hate to deal with.

A shark? Are you kidding me? Why couldn’t Goff or Whitworth’s kid stick to something normal like a puppy? (RELATED: Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Any Advice For Rams Star Jared Goff)

Last time I checked, a shark isn’g going to be very useful during a potential home invasion. These are just the facts, and people should be aware of them.

I must admit that I do love Goff buying gifts for the son of one of his lineman. There’s nothing more important for a quarterback than taking care of the men who protect you.

However, getting one of their kids a shark might be a good way to get wrecked. Whitworth might “miss” a block or two if this aquatic creature turns into a hassle.

Either way, this will be a hell of a unique gift from Goff if the Rams manage to beat the Patriots.

