Sean Payton Spent Three Days Eating Ice Cream And Watching Netflix After NFC Championship Game Loss

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton might not have handled his loss to the Rams in the best way.

The Saints got robbed in the NFC championship game after a blown no-call on a very obvious pass interference. It was one of the worst officiating decisions in the history of sports. You can watch the insane play below. (RELATED: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Could Intervene On The Outcome Of The Rams Vs. Saints Game)

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019

“Like probably normal people, I didn’t come out of my room, ate ice cream and watched Netflix for 3 days,” Payton told the media Wednesday when discussing how he handled the loss.

What did Payton do after the NFC Championship game? “Like probably normal people, I didn’t come out of my room, ate ice cream and watched Netflix for 3 days”#Saints — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 30, 2019

I’m not a huge fan of this answer from Payton at all. Look, I get the fact the Saints were screwed. I really do. I don’t want you guys to think that I don’t understand the stakes. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

However, sitting around for three days watching Netflix and eating ice cream is absurd. That’s not the attitude of a winner. That’s the attitude of a pouter and somebody who sulks way too much.

Payton needs to get back into the fight as quickly as he can. It’d be one thing if he spent three days breaking down film of the game. I’d understand that level of passion and commitment.

Spending your time on Netflix after a loss is just sad, and it kind of shows the Saints don’t have the winning attitude you’d expect out of a Super Bowl winning team.

Look, we’ve all been knocked down in life. There are two different people when it comes to responding. There are those who blame everybody, have half-baked conspiracy theories and think the world is out to get them. Then, there are guys who vow not to ever let it happen again. Don’t be the in the first group. That group goes nowhere in life.

Be better, Payton. Be much better.

