Sarah Sanders: ‘God Wanted Trump To Become President’

President Trump is not known for being the most religious guy in the world, or even all that knowledgable when it comes to the Bible. At times it seems he could benefit from Vacation Bible School.

In 2016, he was delivering the convocation at Liberty University, where he cursed twice and cited “two Corinthians” as “the whole ballgame.” It’s really called “Second Corinthians.”

In that same speech, Trump criticized American politics, saying, “We’re mismanaged. We don’t know what the hell we’re doing.” He also made a campaign promise: that Microsoft would manufacture their “damn computers” in the United States and not China.

Still, maybe God had something to do with his arrival at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders seems to think so. She said as much this week in an interview with the Christian Broadcast Network‘s Chief Political Analyst David Brody. The interview can be seen on Wednesday at 6 p.m. EST. It will also appear on Thursday’s broadcast of “The 700 Club.” Timeliness is everything: Trump recently plugged Bible literacy classes.

Back to God and Trump.

David Brody: ““From a spiritual perspective, for such a time as this, Donald Trump of all people, as you said earlier in the interview, the most conservative president, does it kind of blow you mind that someone like Donald Trump who is sitting in the Oval Office, I know you can list the accomplishments, but at the same time just from a spiritual perspective there are a lot of Christians who believe that for such a time as this …” ”

Sarah Sanders: “”I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that’s why he’’s there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.””

Asked what she sees when she looks out at the sea of reporters in the White House briefing room, Sanders didn’t think twice about ripping on the press.

“I don’’t want to generalize the crowd, but I mean you do, you see a lot of like angry faces,” she said. “People [who make it] their sole purpose to find this gotcha moment, to catch you. Their job is not to get information, which is what the briefing is supposed to be. It’’s to trip you up.” (RELATED: Sanders Issues Warning To Reporters)

Brody also asked Sanders about the anti-Semitism “that seems” to be growing inside the Democratic Party, particularly from freshman Dems.

“I think it is outrageous that the leadership of Democrats haven’t called on these people to either take their comments back, they haven’t condemned them,” she said. “Anytime somebody who’’s not even associated with the President says something, the first thing is will you condemn, will you say that this is terrible? Where’’s the leadership on the Democrats’ side to call this out?”

She swiftly kicked the “mainstream media” in the shins for its lack of coverage on this matter.

“It is unbelievable that this is going totally unchecked, totally off the radar of most of mainstream media,” Sanders griped. “The comments that they’’ve made are outrageous. The comparisons that they’’ve made about the President are so insulting, I think, to the millions of Jews across the globe, and I hope that they will start to apply the same standards to those members that they try to push on the Republican party.””

No interview about Trump would be complete without mentioning the wall. Asked about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) calling the wall “immoral,” Sanders said Democrats should not even be discussing morality.

“Honestly, it’s very hard at this point to even take a lecture from Democrats on what is moral and what isn’t,” she said. “People who are willing to allow legislation to pass supporting late-term abortion, the idea that they would take out ‘“So help me God’” in the platform that House Democrats have raised this week. But the idea that protecting the people of your country, which is the fundamental duty of being President of the United States would in some way be immoral is a ridiculous charge … I would think Speaker Pelosi may even regret making that comment because she’’s seen how ridiculous that sounds and how the evidence is so contrary to that comment.””

On a dark note, Sanders was asked about “mommy guilt,” which she acknowledged she has. She has previously addressed her role as a mommy in the White House, along with a few of her colleagues.

During the CBN interview, she spoke of her 3-year-old coming to her and asking what it means to be “killed in cold blood.” Apparently, the child had seen an interview. Sanders stressed that she has to find a balance of engaging her children in politics — but maybe not engaging them so much on topics like murder.

Probable grade for Sanders from her boss on this one: A+.