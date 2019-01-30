‘Zombieland’ Is Getting A Sequel With The Original Cast

“Zombieland” has a sequel coming our way.

The official Twitter account sent out an image Tuesday afternoon featuring the original cast of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin.

It was also revealed that the title of the new movie is “Zombieland Double Tap.” You can take a look at the poster below. (RELATED: Netflix’s Newest Series Looks Like A Trippy Experience)

Other than that, there aren’t a ton of details at all for the second movie.

I really can’t wait to see what we get in the second movie. The original one was so good. Harrelson and Eisenberg were outstanding on screen together.

Who knew a zombie thriller could be so damn funny? I don’t think any of us did until we saw “Zombieland.”

Something is seriously wrong with you if you weren’t a fan of the original. It was so good.

There’s also no release date for “Zombieland Double Tap.”

If I had to guess, it won’t be out until 2020. It seems a bit soon with news just breaking for it to come out in 2019. I just don’t see it happening.

It should be a lot fun whenever it does!

