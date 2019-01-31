Ariana Grande Tried To Fix Her Mistake Of A Tattoo, And Now It’s Even More Hilarious

Ariana Grande got new ink for her latest song, “7 Rings,” but apparently screwed up the Japanese translation. She then went back and tried to fix it but instead just made it more hilarious.

The 25-year-old singer was proud to tell her followers Wednesday that she had fixed the mistake that first translated to a Japanese “charcoal grill” rather than the name of her new track.

“Slightly better. thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). Rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u,” Grande shared on her Instagram story, according to TMZ Thursday. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

But any hopes she had of correcting the error has yet to be fruitful as now the addition to the work translated reads, “Japanese BBQ finger.” (RELATED: Ariana Grande Unrecognizable In Her Latest Magazine Spread)

The “Thank U, Next” singer has a history of getting tattoos and then covering them up. Most recently, it was after she had a tattoo removed that read “8414,” the badge number of “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson’s late firefighter dad who died in the attacks on September 11th.

It was removed after calling off her brief engagement to Davidson. She also had a tattoo of Pete’s name her finger covered up and turned into a heart after the split.