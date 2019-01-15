Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Confusing And Bizarre

Your first name

If there’s one thing the world will always be interested in, it’s what Ariana Grande puts on her body.

2018 seemed like the year of the tattoo for the 25-year-old artist. Grande, who very publicly dated SNL’s Pete Davidson for several months, was often seen going in and out of the tattoo parlor for new ink. For example, she got the word “always” tattooed on her ribs, allegedly written in Davidson’s handwriting. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Unrecognizable In Her Latest Magazine Spread)

View this post on Instagram got a bed ….. wit your name on it A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 6, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

She also got the name “Pete” written on her ring finger:

View this post on Instagram DRIPPIN SWAGU @arianagrande This nail look yesterday A post shared by NAILSWAG (@nail_swag) on Jul 12, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

And although their relationship may have ended, those tattoos seem meaningful and sentimental.

Her most recent ink…we’re not quite sure about.

Ariana debuted a giant tattoo of the Pokemon character Eevee on her bicep, leaving many of her fans curious about its significance. Because, let’s face it, it’s huge:

Luckily, Grande often interacts with her fans and she explained her decision behind getting the art:

“I’ve wanted this for so long,” she wrote on Instagram.

Asked why Monday seemed like a good idea to get it, Grande answered, “Honestly. Yesterday I had a day off and I played Pokemon,” adding, “Let’s go [get] Eevee for fifteen hours. Honestly.”

It may seem impulsive to some, but Grande is already tatted up with several caricatures and emojis. Here’s a look at some of her other tattoos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 7, 2018 at 12:08am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 16, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram I always forget about my lil tat A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 15, 2014 at 2:06pm PDT

