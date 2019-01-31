It’s So Cold In The Midwest That Hell Has Literally Frozen Over

The midwest is muscling through the last bit of a record-breaking polar vortex, and with temperatures dipping below -50 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill, Hell has officially frozen over.

That’s right. Hell, Michigan, has officially frozen rock solid. (RELATED: Here Are A Bunch Of Insane Photos From The Polar Vortex In The Midwest)

“Hell” has frozen over! The tiny town of Hell, Michigan, hit -15 degrees and isn’t expected to thaw out any time soon. pic.twitter.com/CfSSDFr57t — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 31, 2019

Hell, which is located about an hour west of Detroit, has completely shut down as temperateness hover just around 0 degrees in the heat of the day. Almost nobody has left their house. Stores are closed. It’s desolate.

“It’s a brutal day in Hell. It’s colder than Hell,” Jerry Duffie, a Hell groundskeeper told Click On Detroit.

And it’s not going to get better in until later. Tonight, Hell is expected to hit -5.

“We have seen an influx in the last few days with the bad weather,” Erik Kauser manager at the popular tourist spot Hell Saloon, said.

Reprieve from the frigid temperatures is coming, however. Tomorrow will be a balmy high of 17-degrees Fahrenheit, and the weekend will see temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s.

