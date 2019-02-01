Watch: Man Seemingly Fakes Ridiculous Fall In Attempt To Win Insurance Money

Conventional wisdom dictates that liars get their pants set on fire, but this one apparently finds his on ice.

A New Jersey contractor was arrested last month on charges of insurance fraud after a video surfaced of him deliberately staging a workplace injury.

Security camera footage captured 57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky tossing a cup of ice on the cafeteria floor before gingerly and intentionally falling to the ground.

“The investigation revealed that Goldinsky purposely threw the ice on the floor in the cafeteria at his workplace, placed himself on the ground, and waited until he was discovered,” authorities said in a statement.

He was later treated at a hospital, and subsequently filed an insurance claim for his “sustained injuries,” the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office told Vice.

Goldinsky denied wrongdoing in one of his only public statements since the ruse.

“Yes, I was brought to the police department,” he told CBS2 New York on Jan. 31. “I didn’t do it. It was a mistake.”

A resident of Randolph, New Jersey, Goldinsky was working for a Woodbridge business through his company, All Gold Industries, at the time of his “fall.” The incident reportedly occurred between Sep. 1 and Nov. 1 last year, and he was ultimately arrested on Jan. 15.

In addition to one count of insurance fraud in the third degree, Goldinsky is being brought up on charges of theft by deception.

However, upon seeing the video, it is hard to believe that this poorly-executed stunt could have deceived anyone.