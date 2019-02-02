Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta On Battery Charge Over Super Bowl Weekend

Rapper Bow Wow might be in a bit of hot water after he was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge along with a woman. Police couldn’t determine who was the aggressor during an alleged altercation, so both were arrested. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Women On Instagram)

The same report claims that both had minor injuries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Jan 27, 2019 at 5:12pm PST

TMZ also reported that police responded to the alleged altercation at 4:15 in the morning. Let me give everybody reading this right now some free advice. Nothing good happens that early in the morning. (RELATED: The Super Bowl Between The Rams And The Patriots Is Sunday. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know)

You can trust me on that one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Dec 28, 2018 at 1:52pm PST

Not a good look for Bow Wow at all. He’s in Atlanta over Super Bowl weekend and ends up getting himself arrested.

I can’t imagine a worse time during the biggest sporting event of the year. Luckily, it’s only a misdemeanor charge, which means it’ll probably get reduced even further if anything even happens.

However, I’m sure it’ll still dampen his mood for the big game between the Patriots and Rams.

