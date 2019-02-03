Lebron James And Kevin Durant Wear Jerseys Supporting Colin Kaepernick

LeBron James and Kevin Durant both showed their support for Colin Kaepernick Sunday night.

Prior to the game between the Lakers and Warriors, the two NBA stars wore black Kaepernick jerseys. You can see a photo of them both below.

KD and LeBron showed their support for Colin Kaepernick with limited edition jerseys during Super Bowl week. (via @Lakers/@Kaepernick7) pic.twitter.com/I9r5XoZ3bE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2019

I just don’t understand this at all. Why would two of the best players in the NBA choose to do this? What does wearing a Kaepernick jersey accomplish? The answer is absolutely nothing.

The fact of the matter is that the disgraced former 49ers quarterback didn’t just kneel for the anthem. His play dropped off a cliff. (RELATED:LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Wearing A Kaepernick Shirt. What Is He Thinking?)

If he was still balling out like Tom Brady, Drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers, then he’d be in the NFL still. His talents don’t offset his liabilities, and that’s why he’s not in the league anymore. This isn’t rocket science.

Besides, isn’t he a bit busy making Nike ads these days?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

I really hope Durant and LeBron don’t actually think they’re making some kind of massive impact here by rocking his jersey.

They’re not, and wearing that jersey everyday isn’t going to get Kaep back into the league. Good riddance.

