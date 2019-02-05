Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Dominates During Basketball Game

Your first name

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is apparently also an outstanding basketball player.

ESPN posted a video early Tuesday morning on Twitter of the young dual-threat quarterback for the Chiefs absolutely tearing it up during a pickup game. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

I don’t mean that he was just casually playing some basketball. Mahomes was shredding people like he belonged in the NBA.

Check it out below.

Imagine being that athletic. Imagine being so athletic that you can dominate in the NFL, and then have handles in a basketball game that are borderline unstoppable.

How much money would you pay to have those kinds of skills? I would empty out bank accounts in exchange for that kind of athleticism to be flowing through my veins.

Yet, Mahomes does it with virtually no effort at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes5) on Jan 21, 2019 at 4:52pm PST

It is going to be so much fun watching Mahomes dominate the sports scene for the next decade or so. He is borderline unstoppable on the football field, and now it turns out he’s a baller too.

What more could you possibly ask for?

Life must be good for Mahomes, and now I guess he can always just play basketball if the NFL was to ever stop working out.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter