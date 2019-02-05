Trump Roasts Northam, Biden And Schumer In Pre-SOTU Luncheon

President Donald Trump insulted multiple Democrats by name during a lunch with television news anchors Tuesday, prior to his State of the Union address.

The president referred to former Vice President Joe Biden as “dumb,” according to The New York Times.

“I hope it’s Biden,” Trump said in regards to 2020. “Biden was never very smart. He was a terrible student. His gaffes are unbelievable. When I say something that you might think is a gaffe, it’s on purpose; it’s not a gaffe. When Biden says something dumb, it’s because he’s dumb.”

He also insulted Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, calling him a “nasty son of a bitch.”

Of embattled Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Trump said, “Did you see that news conference? Could you believe it? He choked like a dog.”

Northam has been embroiled in two different crises. First, during an interview Wednesday morning on WTOP, Northam discussed Virginia’s HB 2491 bill, which would allow a doctor to perform an abortion when a woman is about to give birth. (RELATED: ‘Unforgivable’: Trump Calls Out Northam Over Racist Photo And Late-Term Abortion Comments)

Days later, a photo from his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook resurfaced showing two men, one wearing blackface and the other wearing a KKK outfit. He initially acknowledged that it was him in the photo until he took back that admission during the press conference Trump referenced.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller last week, Trump said, “This is going to lift up the whole pro-life movement like maybe it’s never been lifted up before. The pro-life movement is very much a 50-50, it’s a very 50-50 issue, actually it’s gained a point or two over the years.”

