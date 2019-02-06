Democrats Booed When Trump Mentioned Migrant Caravans During SOTU. Michelle Malkin Says Why That Will Come Back To Haunt Them

Political commentator Michelle Malkin said the Democratic stance on illegal immigration will carry over into the 2020 elections and have a negative impact on the party’s electoral results.

“When you have the Democrats booing because President Trump was exposing and continuing to hammer the fact that these caravans are endangering the country and posing enormous costs to people at the border, let alone in the interior, this is a message I think is going to resonate all the way through 2020, and it’s going to pose a huge optics problem for the Democrat party,” Malkin said.

“They can laugh and snicker and sneer and smirk and sit in their seats and have their little temper tantrums. But the vast majority of Americans want something done about immigration. And sitting there and smirking is not the answer.”

Malkin also said it was important for Trump to call attention to illegal immigration while offering solutions to ease the crisis. (RELATED: Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan Says Trump Gave 2 Shining Examples On Why Walls Work During Speech)

“I think it underscores an important point that President Trump himself has made in the face of this debate and the intransigence of the open borders Democrats — and that it’s not just about a wall. As long as you have these magnets drawing people here and everybody’s aware of it around the world, it’s not going to stop,” she said earlier in the interview.

“And that is a point that President Trump made during the address last night. … President Trump delivered very defining moments that contrast the differences between the parties.”

