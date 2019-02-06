Trump Warns About Caravans ‘On The March’ — Democrats Boo

President Donald Trump faced what seemed to be a smattering of boos from Democrats during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address when he brought up the issue of “large, organized caravans” coming to the United States.

“Republicans and Democrats must join forces again to confront an urgent, national crisis,” Trump said. “Congress has 10 days left to pass a bill that will fund our government, protect our homeland and secure our very dangerous southern border. Now is the time for Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers and human traffickers out of business.”

While Democrats didn’t join in the applause that occurred there (and several other moments in the speech), several took vocal issue with the president’s next line:

“As we speak, large, organized caravans are on the march to the United States,” President Trump said to what seemed to be a smattering of boos around the room and a wave-off from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “We have just heard that Mexican cities, in order to remove the illegal immigrants from their communities, are getting trucks and buses to bring them up to our country in areas where there is little border protection.” (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Refuses To Applaud Much Of Anything At SOTU — Twitter Took Notice)

“I have ordered another 3,750 troops to our southern border to prepare for this tremendous onslaught,” he said to another round of vocal opposition. “This is a moral issue. The lawless state of our southern border is a threat to the safety, security and financial well-being of all America. We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens. This includes our obligation to the millions of immigrants living here today who followed the rules and respected our laws.”

