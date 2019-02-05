Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Refuses To Applaud Much Of Anything At SOTU — Twitter Took Notice

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the democratic socialist elected last year to represent New York’s 14th congressional district, spent a good portion of Tuesday night’s State of the Union address refusing to applaud many of the most memorable lines delivered by President Donald Trump.

Though the cameras didn’t pan to the room when first lady Melania Trump was introduced by her husband, The Guardian’s Washington bureau chief David Smith noticed Ocasio-Cortez being encouraged by another member to applaud. “She appears to reply ‘What? Why?'” Smith tweeted.

The Daily Caller’s Benny Johnson also noticed:

On issue after issue—from low minority unemployment numbers to curing AIDS to the effort to stop sex traffickers—the New York congresswoman chose to sit instead of acknowledging the president’s remarks with any approval. (RELATED: Republicans Break Out Into ‘USA!’ Chant As Trump Says The U.S. Is ‘Strong’ During SOTU)

And Twitter took notice:

“This woman even refused to applaud the @ICEgov agent who saved more than 300 girls and woman from coyote smugglers,” tweeted former Trump staffer Sebastian Gorka. “@AOC is a Marxist who couldn’t care less about other women.”

One moment that did end up seeing Ocasio-Cortez stand and celebrate was Trump’s recognition of the number of women in Congress. However, her attempted high-five didn’t quite land as intended. Twitter didn’t miss that one either.

