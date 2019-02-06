‘Who Are You Wearing Tonight?’ | Crashing The State Of The Union Reception

The Academy Awards Show may be the biggest night in Hollywood, but the ceremony does not hold a candle to the fanfare of the biggest night in D.C.

As the stars of the political world took to the House Chamber to hear President Donald Trump deliver his second State of the Union Tuesday night, the Caller’s own Benny Johnson crashed the scene to get the answers to the single biggest question on everyone’s mind:

“Who are you wearing tonight?”

Equipped with nothing but his own makeshift red carpet, Johnson pressed the likes of Democratic 2020 hopeful Sen. Cory Booker, newest Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on their outfit decisions.

Watch The Caller’s original video of the biggest names in our nation’s capital setting partisan politics aside to discuss their attire as they flooded into the reception.

Just be careful what you ask Sen. Cory Gardner; we are still trying to figure out his answer: “My wife.”

This is "Who Are You Wearing Tonight," SOTU 2019 edition.