Cardi B Reveals Sad Truth About Motherhood

Despite her very public pregnancy, Cardi B claims motherhood hasn’t all been a smooth ride.

The “I Like It” and “Be Careful” singer, 26, told Harper’s Bazaar this week that she suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to baby Kulture in July. (RELATED: Cardi B And Offset’s Relationship Reportedly Ended Because Of This Other Female Rapper)

“I thought I was going to avoid it,” she told the magazine. “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now. I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

Cardi B also said her body feels different since giving birth.

“For some reason, I still don’t feel like my body’s the same,” she said. “I feel like I don’t have my balance right yet. When it comes to heels, I’m not as good at walking anymore. I feel like I’m holding a weight on me … But there’s an energy I haven’t gotten back yet that I had before I was pregnant.”

