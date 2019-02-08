Group Wants Psychiatric Star Chamber To Declare Trump Mentally Unfit To Be President

A clandestine group reportedly wants to create a psychiatric star chamber that could declare President Donald Trump mentally unfit for office.

The members would create a medical panel that would assess the psychiatric health of not only the current president but also anyone else seeking the office, the Washington Examiner reported Friday.

The idea is similar to one previously floated by MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who demanded Republicans have the president psychologically investigated.

Fronting this anonymous five-person assembly is Dr. Bandy Lee, a Yale University psychiatrist who insists Trump poses a danger to America because he is psychologically unbalanced. Lee is the editor of a book that brings together a series of essays that all come to that same conclusion. (RELATED: Morning Joe Brings On Economist To Discuss Trump’s Mental State)

“Based on the experience with the current president, we are calling for regular fitness for duty exams on presidential and vice presidential candidates, preferably as a requirement sometime before they take on the job, and even preferably before they run,” Lee told the Examiner.

Lee is under no delusion that a bill making such an examination mandatory has any chance of being promulgated — let alone being approved — by Congress. He hopes presidents will see the wisdom of voluntarily seeing the psychiatrist once a year and getting certified as sane. (RELATED: ‘Madness’ —CNN’s Brian Stelter Claims Trump Is Mentally Unfit For Office)

The group wants to issue a policy paper arguing that the medical panel would be good for keeping mentally unbalanced people from becoming president.

“We would like to keep this entire process as voluntary and confidential as possible, but also in a democracy we believe the public has a right to know if a dangerous person is pursuing the presidency,” Lee told the Examiner.

The subject of Trump’s supposed psychiatric issues has even arisen at White House news conferences.

