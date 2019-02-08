REPORT: Bill Cosby’s Family Won’t Visit Him In Prison

Disgraced television star Bill Cosby has spent roughly five months in prison, but has yet to receive a visit from his family.

According to family spokesman Andrew Wyatt, neither Cosby’s wife of 55 years, Camille, nor any other member of the Cosby family has any plans to visit Bill in prison. Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on Sep. 25, 2018, after being found guilty of aggravated indecent assault. (RELATED: Bill Cosby’s Life In Prison Sounds Like A Breeze. Here Are The Details)

“He doesn’t want to have them in that environment,” Wyatt said Thursday, according to Page Six. “Why put them in that position, to make it turn into some form of a circus?”

Cosby is best known for starring in a television show that bears his name, but has virtually been taken off the air since sexual assault allegations began pouring in against him.

Cosby was moved to the general prison population Thursday.

