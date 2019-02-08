Second Woman Accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault

A second woman has come forward and accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault.

“We serve as counsel for Meredith Watson, who was raped by Justin Fairfax in 2000, while they were both students at Duke University. Mr. Fairfax’s attack was premeditated and aggressive. The two were friends but never dated or had any romantic relationship,” the press release reads in part.

“Ms. Watson shared her account of the rape with friends in a series of emails and Facebook messages that are now in our possession. Additionally, we have statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her,” it continued. (RELATED: Women Who Accused VA Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault Speaks Out)

The letter also called on Fairfax to resign.

Earlier this week, Dr. Vanessa Tyson, a fellow at Stanford University, came forward and alleged that Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex on him. The two of them reportedly met at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. (RELATED: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine Will Wait On Fairfax Accuser To Step Forward Before Considering Charge)

Fairfax denied the allegations from Dr. Tyson. (RELATED: Virginia Lt. Gov. Issues Statement Refuting Reported Sexual Assault Allegations)

“Lt. Governor Fairfax has an outstanding and well-earned reputation for treating people with dignity and respect,” according to a Monday statement posted to Twitter. “He has never assaulted anyone — ever – in any way, shape, or form.”

This allegation is the most recent in a bad week for Virginia politicians. People called for Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after a photo from his 1984 medical school yearbook resurfaced showing two men — one wearing KKK garb and the other in blackface. He initially accepted responsibility for it before recanting the admission of guilt.

The state’s Attorney General Mark Herring, who called for Northam to resign, admitted to wearing blackface to a party back in 1980.

