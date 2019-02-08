DOCTOR: Trump In ‘Very Good Health’ For Presidency ‘And Beyond’

President Donald Trump is likely to be in good health for the remainder of his presidency and beyond, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a letter to Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday evening.

NEW: POTUS doctor writes in letter that Trump is in “very good health” pic.twitter.com/YexOVHsE0q — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 8, 2019

“I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond,” Conley wrote in his letter. Conley noted that the final results of Trump’s 2019 physical exam have not yet been fully processed.

The results come after Trump underwent his second physical exam while in office and will likely come under intense scrutiny. Trump’s first physical exam in office, which took place in January 2018, became a matter of intense speculation with White House physician Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson delivering an hour-plus long briefing on the state of the president’s health and declaring him “in excellent health.”

The White House was then accused of allegedly skewing Trump’s physical exam results by CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta. “By all standards, by all metrics, any way a doctor or cardiologist would look at it, the president does have heart disease,” Gupta declared after the briefing, despite Jackson’s own firm assertion that Trump was not suffering from heart disease.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not detail last week whether a similar long-form briefing on the results of the physical exam would take place again.