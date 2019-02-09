Cuomo’s ‘Pro-Woman’ Abortion Law May Help Alleged Murderer Skate On Lighter Charges

New York’s recent legislation loosening restrictions on abortions is reportedly the reason an alleged murderer is facing lesser charges.

According to a report from the New York Post, 48-year-old Anthony Hobson turned himself in on Friday and was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Jennifer Irigoyen, 35. Hobson allegedly pulled Irigoyen from her apartment and into the building’s lobby, where she was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and torso.

Irigoyen was five-months pregnant at the time of her death, and doctors were also unable to save her unborn child.

Hobson initially faced a second-degree murder charge — for allegedly stabbing Irigoyen to death — and a charge of second-degree abortion for terminating the life of her baby as well. But the abortion charge, according to a spokesperson for the DA’s office, was no longer applicable because of the newly-signed Reproductive Health Act, which removed abortion from the criminal code.

According to New York Penal Law § 125.40, abortion in the second degree was a Class E felony and would have carried a possible sentence of up to four years in prison.

The DA’s office also charged Hobson with fourth-degree illegal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

When the Reproductive Health Act became law in New York, on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, Governor Cuomo and abortion provider Planned Parenthood celebrated the move. (RELATED: Public Fighting Over Abortion Continues Between Cardinal Dolan And Governor Cuomo)

This. Is. Huge.@NYGovCuomo JUST signed the Reproductive Health Act into law — a big win towards securing safe, legal abortion & access to contraception for all! Can’t wait to see other states follow New York’s lead to protect our health and rights. https://t.co/1nH9fnIJDK — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 23, 2019

Cuomo even had the World Trade Center lit up in pink lights to commemorate the occasion.

The #ReproductiveHealthAct is now law in New York State. We lit the spire pink to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/dJbZqvWefV — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2019

Cuomo has not commented publicly on the new law’s potential impact on cases like the murder of Irigoyen and her unborn child.

Follow Virginia on Twitter