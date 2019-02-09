Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Samantha Hoopes’ birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's day, we searched the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and runway to date.

Born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, the super model got her first big break in the fashion world when she landed a part in a Carl's Jr. ad campaign in 2016.

But it was when she scored a spot in the annual swimsuit issue in 2014 that Hoopes became a worldwide celebrity. And the rest, as they say, is history. Some of those amazing moments can be seen here.

Since that time, she's even appeared on the big and small screen a handful of times in such shows as the "Wild 'N Out" TV series in 2017 and Adam Sandler's "Sandy Wexler" that same year.

One of the craziest stories I recall about the stunning swimsuit model comes from an interview she did in 2016 when she revealed that it was her dad who took the pictures that she submitted to SI and ultimately helped her land the gig in the coveted annual swimsuit issue. When pressed further about why, Hoopes explained that it was because he was a good photographer.

Here’s to hoping this new year is her best one yet. Happy Birthday, Samantha!