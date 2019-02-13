CEOs of Apple, Walmart, IBM, Others Join Trump Advisory Board To Help ‘Revamp The American Workforce’

In an effort to address the workplace shift caused by artificial intelligence, the CEOs of Apple, Walmart, IBM and others join President Donald Trump’s advisory board, according to Reuters.

Apple’s Tim Cook, Walmart’s Doug McMillion and IBM’s Ginni Romettry join the ranks of the 25-member National Council for the American Worker. You can see the full list of members here. (RELATED: From Apple To Amazon, 18 Tech Bigwigs Are Going To Meet With Trump)

The board will serve until 2020 and will be striving to “implement a strategy to revamp the American workforce to better meet the challenges of the 21st century,” said in a statement by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The board was formed through an executive order in July to prepare the American workforce for the future with one of the challenges being the development of artificial intelligence (AI). (RELATED: Trump Signs EO Targeting China’s Growing Dominance In Artificial Intelligence)

“The economy is changing at a rapid pace because of this technology, automation, and artificial intelligence that is shaping many industries,” Trump said. “For too long, our country’s education and job training programs have prepared Americans for the economy of the past.”

With Secretary of Commerce Wibur Ross and White House Advisor Ivanka Trump co-founding the board, the newest members will function to establish a plan to give American workers “access to affordable, relevant, and innovative education and job training” that will help them to “compete and win in the global economy.”

“President Trump is the dynamic ally that our workforce has needed in the White House for decades,” Ross said in the statement. “Under his guidance, the Advisory Board will work in coordination with the National Council for the American Worker to solve the pressing issues facing American workers and families each day.”

“This administration is committed to making sure all Americans can participate in the opportunities created by the booming economy. I look forward to working with this exceptional and committed group of leaders to advance the goals of the National Council for the American worker and ensure inclusive growth,” said Ivanka.

I look forward to working with this incredible group of thought leaders to help prepare American students and workers to fill the record 7.3 Million vacant jobs that exist in our booming economy! https://t.co/ta7BuW6mhM — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2019

In addition to the board taking action with AI in the workplace, Trump signed an executive order on Monday establishing the American Artificial Intelligence Initiative. The initiative focuses resources to promote AI development, while also streamlining training programs toward equipping workers with positions using AI.