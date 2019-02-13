House Overwhelmingly Approves Motion To Condemn Anti-Semitism Amid Omar Fallout

Mike Brest | Reporter

The House of Representatives passed a motion Wednesday afternoon condemning anti-Semitism, which was added to a bill ending U.S. military aid for Saudi Arabia’s ongoing war in Yemen.

This vote comes only days after Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar faced accusations of anti-Semitism for saying the pro-Israel lobby buys support for Israel from members of Congress.

Omar was forced to apologize after being called out by politicians across the aisle. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Omar for her “use of anti-Semitic tropes,” while President Donald Trump called on her to resign or at least be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Though she apologized for the statement Monday, Omar later pushed back on Trump for his statements about her.

The House voted 424-0 with two GOP members voting present, according to a spokesperson for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Justin Amash of Michigan were the two who voted present.

“In a defining moment for the U.S. House of Representatives and the country as a whole, Republicans and Democrats voted as one today to condemn anti-Semitism around the world, to denounce all attempts to delegitimize Israel’s right to exist, and to oppose efforts to impose boycotts on Israel,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Amid the troubling rise of anti-Semitism, including attacks on synagogues and Jewish cemeteries, it is our duty as a nation to stand firmly against intolerance and division. This overwhelmingly positive and cohesive vote shows there is no place for anti-Semitism in any form, anytime, anywhere.”

According to The Hill, the motion reads that, “it is in the national interests of the United States to combat anti-Semitism at home and abroad. With an unfortunate rise in anti-Semitism and attempts to delegitimize Israel, the United States House of Representatives must emphasize the importance of combating anti-Semitism and reject all movements that deny Israel’s right to exist.

The vote on this amendment comes weeks after three Republican members of Congress introduced a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment.

