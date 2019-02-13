House Overwhelmingly Approves Motion To Condemn Anti-Semitism Amid Omar Fallout

The House of Representatives passed a motion Wednesday afternoon condemning anti-Semitism, which was added to a bill ending U.S. military aid for Saudi Arabia’s ongoing war in Yemen.

This vote comes only days after Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar faced accusations of anti-Semitism for saying the pro-Israel lobby buys support for Israel from members of Congress.

Just now → Republicans and Democrats voted together with one voice to condemn anti-Semitism in all forms. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 13, 2019

Omar was forced to apologize after being called out by politicians across the aisle. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Omar for her “use of anti-Semitic tropes,” while President Donald Trump called on her to resign or at least be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Just before a vote on the Yemen war powers resolution, House GOP forced a vote to add an amendment condemning anti-Semitism in the interest of national security – a clear attempt to get Democrats on record about comments by @IlhanMN. Passed 424-0 w/ 2 present (Amash, Massie) — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) February 13, 2019

Though she apologized for the statement Monday, Omar later pushed back on Trump for his statements about her.

The House voted 424-0 with two GOP members voting present, according to a spokesperson for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Justin Amash of Michigan were the two who voted present.

“In a defining moment for the U.S. House of Representatives and the country as a whole, Republicans and Democrats voted as one today to condemn anti-Semitism around the world, to denounce all attempts to delegitimize Israel’s right to exist, and to oppose efforts to impose boycotts on Israel,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Amid the troubling rise of anti-Semitism, including attacks on synagogues and Jewish cemeteries, it is our duty as a nation to stand firmly against intolerance and division. This overwhelmingly positive and cohesive vote shows there is no place for anti-Semitism in any form, anytime, anywhere.”

According to The Hill, the motion reads that, “it is in the national interests of the United States to combat anti-Semitism at home and abroad. With an unfortunate rise in anti-Semitism and attempts to delegitimize Israel, the United States House of Representatives must emphasize the importance of combating anti-Semitism and reject all movements that deny Israel’s right to exist.

The vote on this amendment comes weeks after three Republican members of Congress introduced a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment.

Follow Mike on Twitter