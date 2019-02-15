Chrissy Teigen Talks Obsession With Twitter And The Crazy Places She’s Tweeted From

Chrissy Teigen really loves being on Twitter and admitted as much in a new ad for the social media site in which she shared just how many times she checks the site on a daily basis.

“I check you too often,” the 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared when asked “how often do you check us” by the site in a new Twitter ad Friday. (RELATED: John Legend Fires Off A Long List Of Reasons Trump Is A ‘Terrible President’)

WATCH:

“I wake up around maybe 7, 7:30 and then I check you again maybe 10 minutes later,” she added. “Maybe I go to the bathroom, probably still checking you. Then I come back to bed do some emails also go back to check you.”

Teigen continued, “One a.m. when I usually go to bed and then again for my pee break around 3:30 am. That’s a lot isn’t it. That’s a lot.”

At one point, the swimsuit model shared that she used to “think there should be” an edit button on the site. But she has since changed her mind.

“I am so anti-the-edit-button,” the model explained. “The things people will do to that. Responses that will get mangled. It’s just a really messy situation.”

Later, she revealed that one of the weirdest places she ever tweeted from would have to be the delivery room, though she didn’t specify which one of her kids’ delivery she did that with, or if it was both.

“I’ve taken you in to the delivery room,” Teigen admitted. “Is that weird even?”

She also shared a few tweets that remained in the draft section for a variety of reasons and a handful of her DMs.

The swimsuit model’s history with Twitter is long, most notably her outspoken disdain for President Donald Trump, who eventually blocked her. After it happened, the “Lip Sync Battle” star tweeted about it.