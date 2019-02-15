Jim Acosta Talks To Angel Mom Live On CNN Following Trump’s National Emergency Declaration

Jim Acosta, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, spoke to an “angel mom” live on air Friday after President Donald Trump’s televised announcement in the Rose Garden of his intent to declare a national emergency at the southern border.

Acosta addressed the angel mom, who he noted came up to him after the press conference.

“I wanted to point it out that folks came up to me right after this press conference was over, some of these very nice ladies here, and they’re holding up these pictures of these loved ones who lost their lives,” Acosta said. “Ma’am, you were just telling me a few moments ago this happened to you as well.” (RELATED: Trump Is Declaring A National Emergency To Build The Wall- Here’s What You Need To Know)

“Yes. I’m a legal immigrant, my family came through the right channels. And this is my only son, who was murdered by a previously deported illegal alien. We need to secure our borders to protect American citizens,” the angel mom replied. “President Trump is completely correct on this issue, we need to protect this country.”

Faced with the angel mom’s firsthand account, Acosta responded delicately.

“And so Kate, as we know, because we’ve covered this for so long and there are so many passions and emotions on all sides,” he continued as he talked to colleague Kate Bolduan. “These ladies feel very passionately and very strong because of the ordeal they went through, that President Trump is in the right on this issue.” (RELATED: Trump Tells Acosta To Ask Angel Moms If There’s A Manufactured Crisis At The Border)

After acknowledging the tragedy the angel moms have been through, Acosta continued to say, “the facts are on the side of not calling it a national emergency on the border, that there is not an invasion on the border and so on. It adds a lot of emotional energy to this issue.”