Save $300 On This Industry-Leading 3D Printer On Sale Now

Aside from being undeniably cool (remember the talk about creating 3D printed guns and gun parts?), 3D printers are noted for being notoriously expensive. Up to now, 3D printers have mostly been relegated to business and education related entities, as it is very rare to find a printer like the ones industry professionals use for sale under $1500. That is why I feel obligated to share one of the best deals I’ve seen all day, saving you $300 on a 3D printer you can use at home.

Get this Monoprice Delta PRO 3D Printer with Heated Glass Build Plate, Auto Leveling, Triple Fan, PID Tuning, Fully Assembled + Free MicroSD Card Preloaded with Printable 3D Models on sale now for $300 off.

Having a 3D printer, especially a full-feature metal construction one like this one, provides limitless opportunities for printing things like phone cases, trinkets, decorations, and even cooking utensils (see 10 Reasons You Should Buy A 3D Printer For Home Use for even more inspiration).

This particular 3D printer is also well reviewed, with 100% (yes you read that correctly) of customers who submitted reviews giving it 5 stars on Amazon.

Plus, aside from blowing the competition away in terms of pricing and quality, the Monoprice Delta Pro is fully assembled and ready to print out of the box, and promises to operate super quietly (some 3D printers are LOUD) at less than 50Db.

If you are a 3D printing connoisseur, you can check here for a more advanced description of features that keep this printer at the top of the game, but if you are looking to pick up your first 3D printer, take my word on it that this Delta 3D printer has everything you need and more. And at 20% off its market price, picking up this 3D printer on sale is practically a steal!

Monoprice Delta PRO 3D Printer with Heated Glass Build Plate, Auto Leveling, Triple Fan, PID Tuning, Fully Assembled + Free MicroSD Card Preloaded with Printable 3D Models all on sale for $1,199.99

