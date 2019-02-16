Pundits Call Out Reporters Who Helped Kamala Harris Shop While Covering Her Campaign

Your first name

Pundits fired back when Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, aided by reporters, took a break from the campaign trail to do a little shopping.

The recently-declared 2020 presidential candidate was on a tour of female-owned businesses in Columbia, South Carolina, at the time — and according to a series of tweets, was convinced by several of the reporters flanking her to try on a rainbow sequined jacket.

We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket … She snapped it up. @alivitali perfectly named it as “the Mardi Gras Jacket” #2020 #SouthCarolina #CampaignFashionReport pic.twitter.com/2G0NFRkKL6 — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) February 16, 2019

.@KamalaHarris trying this amazing rainbow coat (to me this screams Mardi Gras coat!), inspired by an inquiry from @MaeveReston of #campaignfashionreport fame. pic.twitter.com/iAvcYN9l5i — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2019

Update: she bought the jacket ⭐️ ???? — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2019

When the campaign trail takes you to a boutique, and @MaeveReston spots a great sequined jacket for @KamalaHarris to try on. #campaignfashionreport pic.twitter.com/38bYJKqjRI — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 16, 2019

Harris' campaign moved on to the next boutique.

And now at our second boutique, as @KamalaHarris tours women-owned small businesses on Lady Street in Columbia. pic.twitter.com/o3QV1actJt — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 16, 2019

But a number of pundits — and fellow journalists — were a little concerned about the reporters’ level of involvement in the whole affair.

How embarrassing. Plus, the jacket is hideous. But “journalism” ???? — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 16, 2019

I’m a fan of yours, but this isn’t good Maeve. It doesn’t strike me as sober, objective journalism. — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 16, 2019

Is @KamalaHarris the new #ImWithHer campaign @NBCNews reporters are promoting now? Ali, “to me Screaming Mardi Gras” kinda’ shows your enthusiasm for either fashion, Mardi Gras, or Kamala. Guess we can expect more bias and #FakeNews for 2020 elections. https://t.co/vGqem61C3y — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) February 16, 2019

If this is what the 2020 campaign is going to be like, President Trump’s complaints about the media could have even more staying power with his base than the last time around. https://t.co/3uHwlbdc1b — David Martosko (@dmartosko) February 16, 2019

This is a CBS reporter noting, without evident disapproval, that a CNN colleague is helping dress a Democratic candidate she’s supposed to be covering. https://t.co/qa7GgZbs1P — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) February 16, 2019

