Pundits Call Out Reporters Who Helped Kamala Harris Shop While Covering Her Campaign

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Pundits fired back when Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, aided by reporters, took a break from the campaign trail to do a little shopping.

The recently-declared 2020 presidential candidate was on a tour of female-owned businesses in Columbia, South Carolina, at the time — and according to a series of tweets, was convinced by several of the reporters flanking her to try on a rainbow sequined jacket.

Harris’ campaign moved on to the next boutique. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Claims To Have Listened To Snoop Dogg, Tupac, While Smoking Weed)

But a number of pundits — and fellow journalists — were a little concerned about the reporters’ level of involvement in the whole affair.

Tags : presidential campaign journalism kamala harris
