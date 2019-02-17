Big Ten Network Releases ‘The Journey’ Segment On Wisconsin Star Ethan Happ

The Big Ten Network recently released an awesome segment on Wisconsin superstar Ethan Happ.

Happ was featured on “The Journey” as they discussed the horrible 2017-2018 campaign, and his decision to return to school.

The videos are pretty much pornographic for those of us who love college basketball.

When @braddavi34 spoke about @EthanHapp22‘s potential departure at the end of last season, the then-freshman guard was in tears. But now the @BadgerMBB duo is on the cusp of taking Wisconsin back to the NCAA Tournament. @BTNJourney – Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/CMqcLUkCND — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 15, 2019

There’s something different about @EthanHapp22 this season. Fans might not notice it, but it’s something @BadgerMBB teammates and coaches notice every day.@BTNJourney – Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/ljYBRjOkFp — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 16, 2019

Is it a little dusty in here after watching those videos or is it just me? Damn, I sure am proud to be a Badger, and the segment above is just more proof as to why.

Ethan Happ is one of the greatest college basketball players in my lifetime, and he carries himself in an incredibly subtle manner. (RELATED: Tennessee And Duke Lead Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Drops To 20)

That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about. Yes, we win a ton, we expect to beat our opponents every time but we also carry ourselves in a very humble way.

You’re simply crazy if you don’t want a guy like Happ leading your program. He might not be the flashiest player on the planet, but his accomplishments speak for themselves.

I can’t wait to see what the senior star does in March as he takes this ride one final time. As they say in “Major League,” I guess our only option is to “win the whole f**king thing.”

Let’s get after it. Go, Badgers, go!

