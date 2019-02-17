Michael Jordan Celebrates His 56th Birthday

Michael Jordan was born Feb. 17, 1963.

Jordan celebrates his 56th birthday on Sunday. Widely considered one of the greatest athletes of all time, Jordan’s impact on American sports will last forever and he’s hardly done yet. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Has Great Quote About His 6 Rings When Discussing James Harden And Russell Westbrook)

Happy Birthday to the ????, Michael Jordan! pic.twitter.com/XAbJvWWLGm — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 17, 2019



Jordan played 15 years in the NBA. His first 13 seasons were with the Chicago Bulls, where he won six NBA titles, going a pristine 6-0 in the Finals. Jordan also came out of retirement to play for the Washington Wizards in the early 2000’s, where he posted solid production, but was a far cry from the MJ that was an unstoppable superstar in Chicago.

While his playing days are long-gone, Jordan is still a fixture in the sport he defined for a generation. He is currently the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets, where he still brings the same fiery passion he did for years on the court.

In honor of the legend’s birthday, take a look at Michael Jordan’s top playoff moments. Happy Birthday, MJ! ????⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G3VuXZiusk — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 17, 2019



While most concede that Jordan has been passed by LeBron James as the greatest basketball player to ever live, there are a few holdouts.

Still, regardless of where you rank on the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate, nothing can diminish Jordan’s impact on American sports.

Happy birthday, MJ!

Follow William Davis on Twitter