People Are Accusing Miley Cyrus’ Mom Of White Privilege After This Photo Goes Viral

Sara Malinow | Contributor

Nobody’s perfect, not even Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish.

Over the weekend, Billy Ray Cyrus posted this photo of wife, Tish, posing with what’s safe to say a LOT of weed.

Miley’s mom commented on the photo, clarifying the drugs were not hers.

Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram

But while the photo may have been shared in good fun, the internet didn’t seem to take it that way.

The photo went viral and the Cyruses felt the heat as people online called them out for exemplifying white privilege and debated the double standards associated with drug law enforcement.

One Twitter user even quoted Cynthia Nixon, who ran for New York City governor last year, to make their point.

Other voices online came to the stars’ defense, calling out other celebs like Wiz Khalifa for similar behavior and diverting the guilt to the justice system.

This isn’t the first time the Cyrus family caught heat for drug use. Back in 2010, a video of Miley smoking salvia from a bong was leaked, marking the beginning of the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer’s tumultuous journey in the spotlight. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus’ Transformation Timeline: From Disney Star to Infamous Twerker to Fresh-Faced ‘Malibu’)

Similar to salvia, weed is also legal in California, where the photo of Tish was taken.

Tags : billy ray cyrus marijuana miley cyrus white privilege
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller