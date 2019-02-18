Former Speaker John Boehner Is Really Into Marijuana

Is former House Speaker John Boehner for the legalization of marijuana now? Check out this mash-up video of all the times it was questionable whether or not Boehner was on pot, as well as his evolution on the topic.

“29 states have had a vote, either a referendum or their state legislature voted to legalize the use of cannabis in some form, but there’s a big conflict with the federal law where it’s a scheduled one narcotic. Congress over the last couple of years has pretty much stopped any real enforcement,” Boehner said in an interview in April 2018 on CNBC.

Boehner currently sits on the board of cannabis investment company Acreage Holdings.

“It’s time for the federal government to take a look at this. And I think de-scheduling this drug, allowing for the research would be very helpful to the American people,” Boehner goes on to say in the interview. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

