Kamala Harris Stammers When Asked About Smollett ‘Lynching’ Comments

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris stammered when asked by reporters Monday about the recent claims that Jussie Smollett may have staged his alleged attack.

“. @ JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate,” Harris tweeted on Jan. 29. (RELATED: Here Are All The Politicians Who Rushed To Judgement On The Smollett ‘Hate Crime’)

WATCH:

“Which tweet? What tweet?” Harris asked in response to a reporter’s question about her tweet.

“About saying that it was a modern-day lynching,” a reporter responded. “Jussie Smollett.”

“Okay, so I will say this about that case. I think the facts are still unfolding and I’m very concerned,” Harris answered.

Smollett alleged that two white men attacked him in the middle of the night as he was walking home from a Chicago-area “Subway” restaurant last month. He told police that the men poured a bleach-like substance on him, tied a rope around his neck similar to a noose, and shouted racist and homophobic slurs. Over the past couple days, the police have reported that it appearst that Smollett staged the attack and paid two Nigerian men to attack him. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett On MAGA Hats: ‘I Never Said That!’)

Many other Democrats rushed to support Smollett following the alleged attack. Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Democratic Reps. Maxine Waters of California, Nancy Pelosi of California and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, among others, all issued statements condemning the alleged hate crime.

Pelosi deleted her sympathetic tweet about Smollett on Sunday evening.

