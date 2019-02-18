Liberals Project Their Hatred Of The Country Onto Everyone Else

On this President’s Day edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we get into what is shaping up to be the latest “hate crime hoax” liberals had been blaming on President Trump before the wheels fell off, the Andy McCabe memory-lapse, and Democrats starting to worry that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be leading them to electoral disaster.

Listen to the show:

Actor Jussie Smollett was the victim of a horrible hate crime, but it’s looking more and more like that crime might have been a desperate cry for favorable media attention.

Reports out of the Chicago police department indicate two brothers from Nigeria (who were also extras on Smollett’s show, “Empire”) may have been paid by Smollett to perpetrate the “attack” in sub-zero temperatures the actor tried to pin on the president and his supporters.

Nothing adds up, and the story has changed. Now, police are looking into the prospect that all of it was a publicity stunt. Democrats are finding themselves having to back away from a story they immediately embraced because they could blame it on the president; now, they may have to blame it on the victim-fetish they’ve helped create on the Left.

Fired deputy director of the FBI Andy McCabe appeared on “60 Minutes” yesterday, and the biggest story we were sold about the interview — the attempted push by unelected bureaucrats to remove the president from office through the 25th Amendment — turned out to be a nothingburger.

McCabe downplayed what CBS had hyped, to the point that he said he couldn’t even remember how the subject came up.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is embarrassed by the country for things that happened under the Obama administration; he and the media pretend they had nothing to do with any of it. And the “Morning Joe” crew is worried Democrats might be following Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to defeat. Might the shine be coming off this media-created darling?

