Steve Spurrier Says The San Antonio Commanders’ Stadium Is Louder Than Tennessee’s

Orlando Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier had an interesting comment after beating the San Antonio Commanders 37-29 Sunday.

Spurrier said the Alamodome was “just as loud as Rocky Top to tell you the truth” after the big win. It’s an obvious reference to the University of Tennessee’s stadium. According to NFL.com, nearly 30,000 people were in attendance for the AAF game.

Spurrier claims the San Antonio Commanders crowd today was louder than Rocky Top ever was. Head Ball Coach still trolling after all these years. Legend. pic.twitter.com/Mv8u5bc4Dz — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) February 18, 2019

Do you know what we call this, kids? We call this lying. Of course, as a former Florida and South Carolina man, Spurrier is probably just trying to throw jabs at a former SEC rival. (RELATED: San Diego Fleet Quarterback Phillip Nelson Completes No-Look Heave Of A Pass)

There’s nothing wrong with that, but let’s not pretend for one moment that an AAF game is anywhere near as loud SEC football games.

No chance in hell at all that’s true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Apollos (@aafapollos) on Feb 17, 2019 at 3:23pm PST

However, the good news for the AAF is that while it may not be as popular as major college football, it’s a really positive sign for the league that nearly 30,000 people attended a game. (RELATED: San Diego Fleet Quarterback Mike Bercovici Suffers Brutal Hit During AAF Opener)

That is a ton of tickets sold for a minor-league football organization that has had only two weeks of play.

Things really are coming together nicely for the AAF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Apollos (@aafapollos) on Feb 17, 2019 at 7:04pm PST

As long as Spurrier is walking the sidelines, it’s bound to continue to entertain us all. The man is an electric factory.

