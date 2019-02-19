Gowdy Goes After Schiff For Claiming Evidence Of Russian Collusion

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy criticized Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff during his Tuesday appearance on “The Story With Martha MacCallum” for Schiff’s recent claim that evidence of Russian collusion is “in plain sight.”

Schiff, who is heading the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian meddling, made the comments last Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” (RELATED: Rep. Trey Gowdy Rips Chuck Schumer For Sessions/Whitaker Comments)

MacCallum broached the topic by airing a clip of Schiff from his appearance on CNN.

“You can see evidence in plain sight on the issue of collusion, pretty compelling evidence. Now there is a difference between seeing evidence of collusion and being able to prove a criminal conspiracy beyond reasonable doubt,” Schiff said in the clip.

“Well, collusion is a synonym for conspiracy. So, I hope the questionnaire followed up and said, ‘Okay Chairman Schiff, you just said that you have evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the President of the United States and the Russian state. What is that evidence? What is the crime — was Trump involved in hacking the DNC server? Was involved in the hacking of John Podesta’s email?” Gowdy stated.

“Are you alleging that he participated and decided went to disseminate the proceeds of these two hacks? I’ve heard Adam on a number of occasions say that he is the third eye raven, has evidence and seen things that no body else has ever seen before,” he continued. “But I’ve never heard him ask what is it? What’s the evidence of crime that you have, Chairman Schiff? I’ve never heard it followed up on.”

Schiff’s claim that there’s proof of collusion comes after Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the committee has not found any evidence of collusion.

