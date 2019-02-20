Maxim Model Speaks Out About Her Support For President Trump, After Hiding It For Almost 3 Years

WATCH:

Maxim model Elizabeth Pipko tells The Daily Caller she felt a tremendous amount of pressure to hide her true beliefs about then-candidate Donald Trump from her employers and people in the modeling industry to avoid conflict or, even worse, lost jobs.

Pipko, who maintains that she was an early Trump supporter, says she went on to volunteer for the campaign and eventually took on an official role, working out of Trump Tower in New York City.

The model and former professional ice skater she says that, when asked about her schedule, she would tell people in her industry that she was teaching ice skating classes when she was actually working for the Trump campaign.

Now Pipko isn’t hiding her support for President Trump anymore and says people should learn to be more tolerant of others people’s views.

” I thought it was time to show how proud I was to be a Trump supporter but also an American. And I bet there are other people out there trying to find the strength to do the exact same thing,” said Pipko. (RELATED: Maxim Model Slams Media’s Treatment of Melania Trump)

