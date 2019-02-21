Le’Veon Bell Quotes Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘Free At Last’ After Leaving The Steelers

Le’Veon Bell had a bit of a mind-boggling tweet late Wednesday afternoon.

The Steelers announced Wednesday that they wouldn’t transition tag the electric running back, which means he can now sign with any team he wants. (RELATED: Pittsburgh Steelers Don’t Transition Tag Le’Veon Bell, He Can Now Sign Wherever He Wants)

That apparently made him extremely happy because he tweeted, “Free at last, Free at last, Thank God Almighty I am free at last.”

Free at last, Free at last, Thank God Almighty I am free at last — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) February 20, 2019

There’s nothing like quoting Martin Luther King Jr. over a contract dispute in pro sports. I have no doubt that Bell has been incredibly mistreated during his time in the NFL, and it’s a very similar experience to those fighting for civil rights during the 1950s and 1960s.

Let me just check something real quick. Oh, Bell has made more than $16 million over the past five years. It’s just as bad as oppressed people!

Imagine actually typing that tweet out and hitting the send button. I’m not surprised because nothing with the Steelers surprises me these days, but what an idiotic tweet.

Bell is out here making a ton of money, and compared himself to the men and women who fought for the rights of black people during the Jim Crow era.

They literally couldn’t be more different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Apr 4, 2018 at 7:06pm PDT

I really do hope the year of 2019 is the year of Le’Veon Bell. The dude has been bottled up for a year, and it seems like he’s just ready to cut loose.

