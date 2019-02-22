Charles Barkley Jokes About Jussie Smollett Allegedly Faking A Hate Crime

Charles Barkley ripped into Jussie Smollett Thursday night.

Smollett was officially charged with felony disorderly conduct Thursday after he allegedly faked his own hate crime and paid the two men posing as white supremacists with a check to attack him. Barkley couldn’t get enough of Smollett’s alleged inability to pull off a good hoax.

“America, let me just tell you something: Do not commit crimes with checks. If you’re going to break the law, do not write a check … get cash man,” Barkley told his TNT audience Thursday night as he tried his hardest to fight back laughs. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Episode of ‘Drop The Mic’ Has Been Pulled)

When discussing unlikely NBA scenarios that could unfold, Barkley interjected that he found, “two black guys beating a black guy up” as the most unbelievable thing to occur.

Watch the full segment below. It’s pretty good.

Charles Barkley has some advice for America & Jussie Smollett pic.twitter.com/3JaW9FlHM9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 22, 2019

Forgot to thread again pic.twitter.com/wkorwl99ZH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 22, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, this is why Charles Barkley is the greatest. It’s halftime of an NBA game, the rest of the panel is trying to discuss the sport and he’s out here just shredding Smollett.

If that’s not laugh-out-loud funny, then I honestly don’t know what is. I also can’t imagine the executives at TNT are too pumped about Barkley explaining how to get away with crimes.

That’s just classic Chuck!

Of all the people I was expecting to have the most entertaining take on this situation, Barkley wasn’t on the top of the list. Hand up. That’s on me. I should have known that you can never count the former NBA star out of the mix.

It will never get old watching Barkley be one of the funniest men on television with pretty much no effort at all.

