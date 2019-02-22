‘Space Jam 2’ Scheduled To Be Released July 16, 2021

“Space Jam 2” won’t be out for several years, but we do now have an official release date.

According to Darren Rovell, the film starring LeBron James will hit theaters July 16, 2021. That’s four months short of the 25-year anniversary of the original.

Debut date for “Space Jam 2,” starring @KingJames set for July 16, 2021, four months shy of the 25th anniversary of the original film with Michael Jordan (11/15/1996) pic.twitter.com/8Qb9U9lc21 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 22, 2019

So, we have to wait over two years to get this movie? That seems like a hell of a long time to sit here twiddling our thumbs waiting for the sequel.

LeBron already revealed it’d start shooting this summer. You’d think the turnaround time would be a shade quicker. Apparently, that’s not the case at all. (RELATED: LeBron James Says ‘Space Jam 2’ Will Begin Filming In The Summer)

LeBron got the kids in Charlotte excited about Space Jam 2, which starts filming this summer pic.twitter.com/qqJwCNy1b8 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 16, 2019

I really hope this film doesn’t bomb. The original with Michael Jordan was a classic by every single metric. Every kid who grew up playing basketball loved “Space Jam.”

Hopefully, Lebron brings it for the second go of the film.

