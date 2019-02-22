‘Space Jam 2’ Scheduled To Be Released July 16, 2021

David Hookstead | Reporter

“Space Jam 2” won’t be out for several years, but we do now have an official release date.

According to Darren Rovell, the film starring LeBron James will hit theaters July 16, 2021. That’s four months short of the 25-year anniversary of the original.

So, we have to wait over two years to get this movie? That seems like a hell of a long time to sit here twiddling our thumbs waiting for the sequel.

LeBron already revealed it’d start shooting this summer. You’d think the turnaround time would be a shade quicker. Apparently, that’s not the case at all. (RELATED: LeBron James Says ‘Space Jam 2’ Will Begin Filming In The Summer)

I really hope this film doesn’t bomb. The original with Michael Jordan was a classic by every single metric. Every kid who grew up playing basketball loved “Space Jam.”

Hopefully, Lebron brings it for the second go of the film.

Tags : lebron james michael jordan space jam
