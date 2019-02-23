Andy Ngo And Jesse Watters Break Down Hate Crime Hoaxes In The Trump Era, And Why People Commit Them

Journalist Andy Ngo and Fox News host Jesse Watters discussed Saturday the supposed rise in hate crime hoaxes since President Donald Trump assumed office along with the psychology behind the perpetrators.

WATCH:



Watters introduced the segment by playing a video of former Obama chief strategist David Axelrod talking about a “tradition” in Chicago of “throwing a brick through your own campaign office window and calling the press conference to say you have been attacked.”

He then introduced Ngo by mentioning the documentation of “dozens and dozens” of hate crime hoaxes the journalist documents on his Twitter feed.

“It really picked up, I think, right during the Trump election,” said Watters, who asked Ngo about the “death threats at these Jewish community centers across the country. Everybody blamed Trump supporters, the rise of Trump, this is what we were going to see if Trump were elected. What really happened with those?” (RELATED: Reason Editor Explains How Hate Crime Statistics Are Misrepresented)

“The incident you are referring to was perpetrated by Juan Thompson, a black man who used to be a reporter with left-wing media outlet The Intercept,” said Ngo. “If you look on his social media history he expressed many, many racial grievances. For whatever reason he made many death threats to Jewish institutions across this country and that was used to — of course the media used that to blame Trump for creating a so-called climate of anti-Semitism.”

The two then discussed several other hate crime hoaxes perpetrated since Trump was elected.

“I have dozens and dozens of swastikas being painted,” said Watters. “People writing the N word all over things. And in case after case after case, these people are perpetrating hoaxes and these are not Trump supporters that are doing it.”

After acknowledging that hate crimes do exist and “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the Fox News host asked Ngo why people “commit hate crime hoaxes.”

“I have not studied this academically, but it’s my view because I was in university not too long ago and the prevailing ethos and culture there was that of grievance and victimhood,” said Ngo. “And I think what we are witnessing now is that this grievance ideology and victimhood culture leaking into mainstream culture and politics. We are seeing as a cynical ploy being used particularly by some Democratic presidential hopefuls. It’s emblematic of an illness in America where we are essentially worshiping victimhood. I think the lesson to be learned is to expect more of this as long as skepticism and caution is demonized and we are told over and over to always believe an alleged victim.”

Follow Scott on Twitter