Watch NFL Legend Calvin Johnson Coach Big-Time Receiving Prospect Hakeem Butler

Legendary wide receiver Calvin Johnson recently had an awesome segment on the NFL Network.

The former Detroit Lions superstar was giving receiving tips to draft prospect Hakeem Butler, who is projected as a potential top 10 pick.

For fans of football, it’s borderline pornographic to watch Johnson describe how to beat defensive backs and not let them get a chance.

Give it a watch below.

Do you miss @calvinjohnsonjr?? We do too. Watch him give some tips to draft prospect @410Keem (Hakeem Butler) on the field pic.twitter.com/aFX13owTS3 — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) February 23, 2019

That video is just more proof that Johnson is such a cool guy. Not only is he a freak-of-nature level athlete, but his understanding of the game is unreal.

Watching him teach a guy how to take advantage of defensive backs is what I imagine nuclear scientists discussing the atom bomb is like. (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

It’s majestic and captivating from start to finish.

It really is too bad that Johnson’s career ended the way it did. He never won a single playoff game, and his absurd talents wasted away in Detroit.

As a lifelong Lions fan, it wasn’t easy to watch. I’m glad to see he’s still connected to the game in his own way. If there’s one guy young receivers should all be listening to, it’s Calvin Johnson.

